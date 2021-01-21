localish

LA's first pro-Black pop culture and collectibles store in Carson

LOS ANGELES -- "We're going to really, really give the people a grand experience into the comic and toy biz," said Kareem Burton, co-owner of Black Star Collectibles. "The concept of the store just came from just realizing that there wasn't the representation of people of color in this field."

Co-Owner Feon Cooper says they wanted to have one centralized place where people could find Black toys, including Barbies and dolls. Over the years, as long-time collectors of toys, they found themselves searching in different places to find action figures and comic-related superheroes that looked like them. Cooper and Burton say many customers are filled with pride and gratitude, coming in to express their 'thank you' for having a store that represents people of color.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonkabccomic bookblack owned businessdiversitylocalishmy go totoys
LOCALISH
Meet the artist known as the LA Hope Dealer
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. doctor stole 9 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DA says
Harris Health System will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Friday
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Inauguration forced former HPD officer to spend night in jail
Extension on eviction moratorium is good news for Houstonians
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Rain, fog linger into Friday
Show More
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
No Layups: What's Steve Francis been up to?
Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
Aldine ISD high school students building robot for NASA
Fauci resumes COVID-19 briefings in White House
More TOP STORIES News