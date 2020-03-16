localish

Meet the director of "Onward" in a behind-the-scenes look at Pixar's latest film

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Pixar is on a roll. Fresh off of its Best Animated Feature Oscar for Toy Story 4, the Emeryville-based studio is releasing the film, "Onward." Featuring elves, centaurs and manticores, you might think Pixar's latest film, "Onward," is all fantasy. However, its central theme is all too real.

The film revolves around a son's desire to know his father, a feeling that director Dan Scanlon shares with the main character. "My father passed away when I was young, and my brother and I don't remember him at all. And we've always wondered who he was and how we were like him," Scanlon said.

In "Onward," an awkward teenage elf, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), discovers magic and uses it to bring his father back to life so he could meet him for the first time. Unfortunately, the spell falls short and conjures up only half of his father. Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), go on a quest to make their father whole again.

It's a story of finding your family, your place in the world, and your potential. The "Onward" creative team hopes that the movie will spark these conversations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emeryvillepixarmoviebehind the sceneslocalish
LOCALISH
This bungee full body workout will have you flying .. literally
One of the only bean-to-bar chocolate factories in the U.S. is in Raleigh
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Grief group uses beads to ease parents' pain of children lost to addiction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
ABC13 Evening News for March 16, 2020
Working parents have option to send their kids to after-school
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
4 COVID-19 cases tied to same Houston Rodeo BBQ Cook-off tent
Show More
SPONSORED: Here's your go-to recipe to make while at home
Stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Whataburger helps offer 'distance learning' to students
Food Town offers senior hours for customers over 65
More TOP STORIES News