This new device can instantly remove sun damage in 10 minutes!

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- The BBL Hero is one of the most powerful devices on the market.

This handheld device can instantly remove sun damage, decrease fine lines and wrinkles and leave your face with an instant glow.

It's like the Swiss Army Knife of aesthetic devices. Acclaimed Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer goes as far as calling it "the Ferrari of lasers because there's never been anything like it before."

Related: TempSure Envi Is Like A Facelift In 20 Minutes

How? The BBL Hero uses intense pulsed light with high energy rapid output.

In regular terms? It takes light therapy to the next level by targeting the deepest layers of your skin quickly - so your skin can reap the benefits of a laser without the usual downtime.

Related: New At-home Device Is Like Getting A Facial

What's even better? Dr. Emer created an at-home kit to help those results last. Check out this episode of Glam Lab to see how fast the BBL Hero works... it's like magic!

