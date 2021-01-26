localish

At Groovy Smoovies, you can get your smoothie while watching a movie

Film producer and writer Antonne Jones wanted to open up a place where he could combine his love of movies and smoothies, which led to Groovy Smoovies, a classic movie-themed smoothie shop located in the historic district of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Groovy Smoovies offers eight movie-inspired smoothies and various fruit combo drinks. Prepare to be entertained; they always have classic movies playing!


Groovy Smoovies | Facebook | Instagram
223 Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haddonfieldwpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
How to deal with 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips this winter
Long Island woman sets up tables with free food for the community
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People hit with error after Harris Co. vaccine waitlist launches
Officer indicted on murder charge in HPD raid to turn himself in
Galveston Co. to ditch 'cattle call' vaccine system for a waitlist
Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident stuck in assisted living center fire
Houston doctor explains possible timeline for end to pandemic
11 Fort Bend ISD schools move to online-only learning for the week
Partly cloudy and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Show More
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen has outburst in court
Man killed in fight over daughter's cyber bullying, family says
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence: police
4 men paid $55 million to fly on 1st private space mission
More TOP STORIES News