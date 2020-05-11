localish

Murals for Medical Relief honors healthcare workers with public art in Illinois Medical District

Two Chicago-based arts organizations have created a new Murals for Medical Relief campaign, fundraising for area hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring health care workers with public art in the Illinois Medical District.

"We're connecting small business owners with artists, and having murals dedicated to frontline health care workers," said Mateo Connor, co-founder of Chicago-based art activation agency Muros.

Small businesses in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood are donating their walls, artists are volunteering their time, and Muros is donating all painting supplies.

Dwight White II was the first artist to participate. His mural was based on a health care worker in his apartment building, who he's seen coming home late from hospital shifts.

"Really, it's all about raising awareness. I think that all these murals have in common is that they'll bring people a lot of joy," White said.

Muros is collaborating with media production company VINCO on the project, combining the public art and a digital campaign to fundraise $50,000 for neighborhood hospitals.

Currently they plan to sponsor five murals in the area, which could expand if the campaign is successful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arthospitallocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Professor's 'lockdown hobby' is taking care of campus ducks
The 'Eggman:' Houston's hero for the homeless
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
The Sensei Mr. Miyagi was modeled after mastered Origami to symbolize overcoming adversity.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Man with autism went missing on Mother's Day, HPD said
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
Show More
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Family escapes car moments before it's hit by train
Mother's Day shooting leaves 6 injured, including 5-year-old
Missing man last seen clinging to boat near Galveston
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
More TOP STORIES News