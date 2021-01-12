localish

Muralist helps bring colorful art to local neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES -- "Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," said muralist Phobik.

The Los Angeles based artist has been giving back through his work. As part of the nonprofit, Smile South Central, Phobik

has been painting murals in local neighborhoods.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," Phobik told Localish LA.

See Phobik's work HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Street art emerges on shuttered businesses
Recreate famous works of art at home.
Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99
Experience 360 immersive art in DTLA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump to speak shortly at south Texas portion of border wall
Chase suspect hides from police in museum district backyard
Innocent woman killed in crash after woman runs red light
Sunshine this afternoon expected to warm temps into the 50s
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special to kick off today
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Man's body surrounded by money found at cemetery in NE Houston
Show More
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
3rd lawmaker in Capitol riot lockdown positive for COVID-19
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
50 years ago: Miss America talks about women's liberation
More TOP STORIES News