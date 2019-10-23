localish

A Mother's Wish Comes True

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a mother is surprised by being given the money needed to celebrate her daughter's Quinceanera. After being diagnosed with cancer, and undergoing a double mastectomy, Denise Juarez could no longer afford to pay for her daughter's Quinceanera due to the high medical bills. Now she can give her daughter the Quinceanera she's always wanted. Not only was Denise gifted with funds to pay for her daughters Quinceanera, she also was gifted funds to take care of her medical expenses.
From CNN Newsource affiliates
