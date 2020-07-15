localish

Chicago bakery puts Mexican twist on traditional ice cream sandwich using concha

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A small family-owned bakery on Chicago's West side is using a traditional Mexican bread as a base for a sweet ice-cream sandwich.

Abel, a Mexican immigrant, first opened Panaderia Nuevo Leon in the 70s. Abel always dreamed of owning his own business. Years later, his family got involved in the family business.

Abel's granddaughter, Xiomara Casas said it's her family's goal to keep her grandfather's business alive and thriving.

"For my parents and me, at least, it's about carrying on his dream," Casas said.

The bakery felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other businesses. To bring costumers in, the bakery has been selling concha ice cream sandwiches. A concha is a traditional Mexican bread with a sugar coating.

The bakery is offering vegan options, as well. The sandwiches come in either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and an array of toppings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolower west sidebakerybite sizelocalishwlsice cream
LOCALISH
Houston restaurant named after trailblazing African-American chef
Public invited to participate in memorial mural project
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
Blessing box helps provide free food for community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least October 16
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time
School sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot during incident in California
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Show More
George Floyd's family sues officers charged in his death
Controversial Richmond statue may be moved to new location
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News