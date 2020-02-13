all good

99-Year-Old Golfer Is an Inspiration

At almost 100-years-old Evelyn Haesloop stays fit and young by playing golf three times a week.

"I play every Wednesday and Friday and twica a month on Mondays", says Evelyn.

For her, playing every week is not about being the best at the sport, it's about getting out and living life!

"Age is just a number", she says.

Evelyn moved to Long Beach in 1968 with her husband but it's only been in the last 15 years that she has had time to play golf with her friends.

"Because when my husband was alive we were too buys camping and boating to golf", Evelyn describes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachgolfall goodgood sportssportslocalish
ALL GOOD
This app helps people with Autism make friends
Disability won't stop this influencer from making her mark
The 'Wedding Tattooer' inks ultimate wedding gifts
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
LIVE: 'Significant update' expected in search for missing girl
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
Texas EquuSearch joins police in finding missing Dickinson woman
Show More
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
Accused flasher fleeing from police hit and killed on East Fwy
Teen catches 7-foot, 190-pound alligator gar in Ft. Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News