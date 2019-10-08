93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery

A 93-year-old WWII veteran refuses to retire and just started his latest business venture, selling alcohol-infused cupcakes out of a new bakery in New Jersey.

Ray Boutwell, the founder of Ray's Boozy Cupcakes, Ec., in Vorhees, N.J., is the mind behind tantalizing offerings such as Pina Colada, Tequila Sunrise and Blueberry Vodka cupcakes. The bakery opened in mid-August and has become a popular spot due to its boozy sweets.

Ray's Boozy Cupcakes Bakery | Facebook
1225 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakerybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put for now after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
Woman credits her baby for saving her life
Man caught taking upskirt photos at Discovery Green: police
It's nice now, but how long will fall weather last?
Show More
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 4
Young Astros fan breathing on own week after hit-and-run crash
Accused cop killer to remain in mental hospital, judge rules
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
Samuel Little's haunting confession to nationwide killings
More TOP STORIES News