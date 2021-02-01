localish

9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair

9-year-old Zoe Oli and her mom Evana are on a mission to empower young girls with their company Beautiful Curly Me.

It all started when Zoe came home at 6 years old and asked her mom why her hair wasn't straight and "pretty" like her classmates. The mother-daughter duo began researching but couldn't find any dolls that had braids and curls like Zoe's. Zoe asked Mom if they could make dolls that she and other girls like her could relate to, and Beautiful Curly Me was born. The company now has dolls, books, face masks, clothing, sleep caps, and hair accessories. Zoe has also written books and created activity sheets to go with the dolls.

She's balancing being the CEO of the company while still going to school. She hopes to inspire a new generation to feel comfortable no matter the skin they're in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodblack history monthblack owned businesslocalishwlstoyshairstyles
LOCALISH
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!
Every bike deserves a second chance
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to deliver 'State of the State' speech tonight
2 reasons Texas will struggle with herd immunity from COVID-19
Experts urge better vaccine data, plan needed to serve minorities
2 Texas counties to roll out plans to help renters with $100M
SSN mistakenly sent to school photographer
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
'I knew that my daughter's death was preventable.'
Show More
Longest death row inmate needs new hearing, said Harris Co. DA
Health department to pause additions to waitlist, here's why
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Tom Koch will anchor his final newscast in May
Why this Texas school system won best district in US
More TOP STORIES News