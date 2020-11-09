localish

81-year-old grandpa, Gil Walker, is Dunkin' Donuts' sweetest customer

By Chris Bollini
CONCORD, Calif. -- Gil Walker visits Dunkin' Donuts every day to enjoy his usual coffee and maple donut bar. Employees affectionately call him "Grandpa."

"The kids were so friendly," Walker shares.

"It's more than donuts and coffee," Dunkin' Donuts owner Matt Cobo adds. "This is a place where we connect with people."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Walker was worried about the Concord-based store and its workers. "I was worried maybe that he was going to lose business or have to shut down," Walker explains.

As a result, Walker put $280 in an envelope and asked Cobo to hand it out to his employees. "I just want them to know that I appreciate what they do and I want to help out a little bit," Walker reveals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordkgocoronavirus californiacustomergrandparentsall gooddunkin' donutslocalishdonutscovid 19
LOCALISH
Golden Gate Park celebrates 150th anniversary
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Feeling the music: Dancing while Deaf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer killed in north Houston is 2nd officer killed in 3 weeks
6 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours
Crosby student investigated over threat to Pres.-elect Biden
Ballot among stolen mail found in traffic stop, officials say
Ex-Astros GM sues team, saying he was sign stealing scapegoat
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Gov. Abbott announces $202M in emergency SNAP benefits
Show More
Humidity drop is on the way with next front
Eta expected to slowly move through the eastern Gulf
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Texas doctor named to Biden's COVID-19 task force
More TOP STORIES News