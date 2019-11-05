7-year-old who battled cancer remembered for her toughness, spirit

Abigail Arias touched the lives of thousands across the country with her courageous battle with an incurable form of cancer.Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.But the cancer returned in April 2018.The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they developed a special bondAbigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas."Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends."Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.