West Philly's "Grandma" recognized by National Guard for generosity during protests

Shauna Robinson, 51, received a Certificate of Appreciation for her generosity during the protests related to the death of George Floyd in late May.Doing what grandmothers do best, she reached out and cared for members of the Charlie Company 1st and 111th infantry, who were called in after some of the protests became violent and led to destruction of property and businesses."I love helping people. It's just, it's in my nature," said Robinson.