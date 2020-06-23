localish

West Philly's "Grandma" recognized by National Guard for generosity during protests

Shauna Robinson, 51, received a Certificate of Appreciation for her generosity during the protests related to the death of George Floyd in late May.


Doing what grandmothers do best, she reached out and cared for members of the Charlie Company 1st and 111th infantry, who were called in after some of the protests became violent and led to destruction of property and businesses.


"I love helping people. It's just, it's in my nature," said Robinson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvigeorge floydlocalish
LOCALISH
Free prom and graduation pictures for local seniors
A day in the life of a golf ball collector
Community throws parade for 93-year-old veteran
Vernon Hills man jogs with American flag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG: Health officials can't preemptively close schools
Scattered downpours cooling off Houston neighborhoods
Unemployed Texans not yet required to search for work
Plane crash pilot on training flight without instructor, owner says
Astros extend manager Dusty Baker's contract through '21
Why Texas COVID-19 deaths jumped up 12% yesterday
8 things to know about Katy ISD's online option
Show More
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Houston-area bars among 6 to have licenses suspended
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
More TOP STORIES News