6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again.

A rare kidney cancer in children is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

NOV. 5, 2019

Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends.

"Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Rideshare changes causing backups at LAX | What about in Houston?
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Meet Tony Buzbee: Mayoral hopeful and Renaissance man
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
More TOP STORIES News