localish

3D Artist Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty

CHICAGO -- 3D artist Tyler Clark creates pieces highlighting important figures in the black community. Tyler's work is focused around women empowerment and self-love.

She highlights black women with the hope of inspiring young girls to appreciate black culture and see themselves in a positive light.

"I love the culture, I love our beauty, I love our accents, I love the melanin. I think there's so much I can capture with my paintbrush," Clark said.

The mixed media artist incorporates hair, fabric and jewelry into her pieces for a 3D effect.

"We have different skin complections, different hair textures and there's an endless possibility of different combinations and permutations of what my art could look like when it pertains to black women," Clark explained.

Her work is displayed at Essence magazine's headquarters, Common's Art in Motion school on Chicago's South Side, and she even created a piece for Chance the Rapper's wedding.

Her next project? A tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier this year.

For more information, visit @inspirebytyler on Instagram!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartafrican americansstroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
This woman is sewing fabric masks and donating them to medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Emergency medical site at NRG Park effectively closing
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Here's when Texas governor sees salons opening back up
Man who bonded out for $50 told HPD he could beat $100k bail
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
Restaurant opens dining room tonight despite stay home order
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
Show More
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Crews speed up road work with traffic drop
Free masks cause something not seen in a while: I-45 traffic jam
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Onalaska tornado victims work on recovery with neighbors' help
More TOP STORIES News