surprise

Classmates Make Dana's LAST Wish Come True

Dana Kennon has been suffering through Stage 4 cancer for just over 2 years now. She posted on Facebook saying that her bucket list before she dies is to see the holiday lights at Disneyland one last time with someone who has never been, so that she could experience it through their eyes. Her high school classmate who she hadn't seen in 30 years, Nancy Juetten, saw the post and gathered other high school classmates to raise the funds to make her wish come true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimhigh schooldisneydisneylanddisney+ streaming servicesurprisecancerlocalish
SURPRISE
Father of bride surprises couple with epic flash mob at wedding
Officer burned in Christmastime crash gets free new car
Officer Abigail's family asks for prayers as she enters hospice
Young Musician Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD escorts body of fallen Sgt. to funeral home
Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting HPD Sgt.
Police chief calls on lawmakers to make change after officer shooting
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
5 Green Monday deals you don't want to miss
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Turkey Leg Hut lawsuit suspended by neighbors
Show More
Mom crashes while taking kids to school, 5-year-old dies
Huge temp drop coming after near-record Monday heat
How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Houston university among those tapped for new ESPORTS deal
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
More TOP STORIES News