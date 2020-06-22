localish

This 17-year-old is winning awards with his animation features!

By Aurora Diaz and Luis Ramentas
Creativity can boost confidence! A Latino teenager is winning awards with his animation features. Mario Landeros is entering his senior year in high school and already has back-to-back wins at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival. Junior high and high school students in Central California enter the competition every year for a chance to win prizes and view the work of other aspiring filmmakers. Mario is a humble student who ended up winning Best of Show. His future is bright!
Related topics:
visaliaarteducationmovielocalish show (lsh)kfsnfeel goodlocalish
