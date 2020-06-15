localish

14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree from Unity College

By Yukare Nakayama
A 14-year-old from the South Side of Chicago just received her master's degree in environmental engineering. she credits the line of women in her family for her determination and love for academics.

Dorothy Tillman isn't your average teen who is looking forward to high school. At just 14, she's already graduated. This summer, Tillman received her master's degree from Unity College in Maine.

Tillman has put her environmental studies to work while cleaning parks in the South Side. She said that she always had an interest in the environment.

The teen credits her mother, Jimalita Tillman, as her motivating force. She also drew inspiration from her granny, Dorothy Jean Tillman, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., served as Alderman of the 3rd Ward and worked as a Civil Rights activist.

"She would capture information so quickly," said Jimalita Tillman.

Tillman toook high school modules after school, and was able to stay home while getting her degree through distance learning programs.

The teen is currently working on a book about her life, as well as helping build STEM labs for girls in South Africa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sideeducationall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Farmers feed those in need
DJ hosts weekly dance parties on balcony in Washington Heights
Artists paint queer-affirming murals around the city
Animal shelter, resort join forces during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ezekiel Elliot reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
Elderly woman dragged by robbery suspect outside Walmart
Teen left trail of racist graffiti, deputies say
Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Children hid under cars during deadly block party shooting
Show More
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Fort Bend Co. small businesses can get up to $10K
Mom's fight against cancer inspires others to 'value the good life'
Man prays over Pct. 4 deputies at gas station
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News