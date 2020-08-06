localish

14-year-old makes history as Chicago's 40th Ward's youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman

By Jalyn Henderson
At just 14 years old, Ana Lopez-Alcantar has made history, as Chicago's 40th Ward's youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman.

"With adults, their reaction is like 'You're 14?,'" Lopez-Alcantar said. "I'm like, 'yeah there aren't many teenagers that care about politics but here I am standing right in front of you caring about politics and my future.'"

Monday morning, the Northside teen and Democratic Committeewoman Maggie O'Keefe disturbed postcards to neighbors, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

"Ana is truly an inspiration for our future generation of voters," O'Keefe said.

The two met in 2019 when O'Keefe ran for Alderman of the 40th ward. When O'Keefe decided to run for Committeeperson, Lopez-Alcantar was first in line to campaign.

Lopez-Alcantar has campaigned for Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I feel like people perspective they're like 'She's a little young," Lopez-Alcantar said. "But I feel like it's fun because I get to see everything that's going on with politics and I get to see my perspective and other people's perspectives."

Lopez-Alcantar wants to inspire other teenagers to get involved in politics and learn more about the democratic system. She said the more people learn, the better-informed people will be when they go to the polls.

"There might be people who are like 'She's a little too young, she doesn't know what she's talking about.' But I feel like as long as I can go to the table, it doesn't really matter what everybody else thinks," she said.

"If we can prime young people to become sports stars, musicians, nurses, doctors, people we look up to, we should be priming young people to become public servants as well," O'Keefe added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squareall goodpoliticslocalishwls
LOCALISH
6-year-old raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Teacher says she got COVID-19 first week back in classroom
US cruise line industry extends sailing suspension through Oct.
Trump floats giving RNC acceptance speech from White House
Show More
30,000 volunteers needed for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
CDC warns of possible spike in rare polio-like illness in kids
COVID-19 testing sites seeing huge decline, Houston mayor says
Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday
More TOP STORIES News