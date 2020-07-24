localish

13-year-old turns bow ties into big business

KATY, TX -- Brice Everhart is only 13 years old, but he looks more like a CEO. Dressed to the nines and carrying a briefcase, this teen has a passion for fashion. He started his menswear line, Vallaire's for Men, at the age of eight.

The young entrepreneur first began his business as a way to help his family financially when his mother became ill and was unable to work. Brice was inspired by his older sister, who is a fashion designer, to begin creating his own custom designs.

Brice began selling his line at business expos and set up a pop-up shop at Houston's Galleria last year. Notable clients include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes, and he even gave a lapel pin to former president Barack Obama!

For more information on Vallaire's for Men, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonentrepreneurshipabc13 plus katyfashionabc13 plusall goodktrkabc13 plus fulshearlocalish
LOCALISH
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
New facial takes you out of this world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Hanna expected to become hurricane by landfall
Schools ordered to delay in-person learning in Harris County
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Spring security guard shoots and kills man in parking lot
Hanna to become a hurricane, bring heavy rain to Houston
Houston woman buys public refrigerators to help homeless, hungry
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Show More
Funeral plans announced for HFD Captain who died from COVID-19
Popular Wal-Mart manager stepping up for Fulshear during pandemic
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of closure
More TOP STORIES News