13-year-old fashion designer Ashlyn So leads Asian American activism in Bay Area

By Victoria Vallecorse
BURLINGAME, Calif. -- Ashlyn So isn't your typical seventh-grader. At just 13 years old, the young fashion designer has dominated New York Fashion Week runways with her avant garde style.

Throughout the pandemic, So channeled her sewing prowess to create masks for nurses and doctors across the U.S., earning her the title of "People's Hero" at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Today, So merges her passion for fashion with activism to support the Asian American community and call for change in the face of injustice.

"When I saw the videos of all those Asian elders getting pushed, it was just really sad," said So. "It made me want to do something about this."

So recently organized the #StandForAsians rally, an event coordinated to spread public awareness about the rising violent crimes committed against Asian Americans throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

"I told my mom I wanted to do a rally, and she was really supportive," recalled So. "And we put it together in less than a week."

To maintain safety throughout the rally, So developed face masks with the words "Peaceful Rally #STANDFORASIANS" to spark community attention and inspire hope while sharing her powerful message.

"All this violence has got to stop," expressed So. "I want to use the platform I have now to educate about Asian history, what has been going on recently."

So will continue to combine her passion for fashion with activism to create positive change with her new line of clothes.

"I'm going to be coming out with a new merch line for Stand For Asians to raise awareness," said So. "There is the fashion community and the Asian community and it's nice to merge them together."

For more information about Ashlyn So, go here.

Follow Ashlyn So on Instagram for the latest updates.
