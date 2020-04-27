11-year-old creates Lily's Toy Box to give free toys to kids of first responders

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lily DuBose is on a mission to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-year-old from Houston, Texas knew she could do something to help and started collecting toys for other kids.

In the last three years, she's given away more than 5,000 toys and created her own non-profit called Lily's Toy Box.

Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lily is helping the children of first responders and healthcare workers.

She knows they are scared as their parents go to work, but she hopes a toy can bring them joy during this tough time.

Click here for more information about Lily's Toy Box.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchildrencharitycommunity strongcoronavirusmore in commonpandemicfeel goodtoyscovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott announces next steps today to reopen Texas
Mayor Turner gives take on Texas reopenings
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
H-E-B's new store hours and precautions start today
What to know about Harris Co. mask order in effect today
Do you think it's too soon to reopen Texas?
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
Show More
COVID-19 testing team to be deployed to nursing homes
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Woman hit and killed by 18-wheeler in NW Houston
Mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say
Houston couple did not let COVID-19 ruin their wedding
More TOP STORIES News