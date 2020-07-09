Texas City's 'Bubba Crocker' starts own company making sweet treats

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Logan Cooper, 11, started baking to make enough money to buy an Xbox. But he fell in love with it, and his idea has grown into a successful business!
The Texas City, Texas boy started his own company called LNC Sweets. It quickly took off and he earned the nickname "Bubba Crocker" because of his incredible creations.
Logan even challenged his principal to a bake-off, and won top prize after wowing the judges.
Logan's family's passion for food stretches multiple generations, with his grandfather and great-grandfather both in the restaurant industry.
Logan now hopes to carry on their legacy and open his own restaurant or bakery when he grows up.
If you would like to check out some of his sweet creations, visit LNC Sweets on Facebook.
