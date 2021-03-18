localish

102-year-old grandma joins first grade virtual gym class

AJO, Ariz. -- This granda joined her great-grandson's first-grade gym class from home, and it's putting all of us in a good mood including Angela Groch her granddaughter-in-law.

Angela recorded the footage and was delighted by her grandmother-in-law's youthful energy. Groch told Storyful her grandmother-in-law, Julia Fulkerson, is 102-and-a-half and has lived in Ajo, Arizona her entire life.

Angela also remarks that she, her husband, and Julia are all vaccinated against COVID. So we took the opportunity to spend some quality time with great-grandma, Groch said. We were going to introduce her to Brodys class but she beat us to it and walked up during PE and just joined in!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grandmotherall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
LOCALISH
Chasing the American dream: One coach's track to an inspiring life
You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson accused of forcing woman to perform oral sex
Who's the next HPD chief? Mayor Turner will reveal today
Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas
Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after chase
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash
Show More
Rockets trading PJ Tucker to Milwaukee, reports say
Texas virus hospitalizations falling further below 4,000
3 TX Reps. vote against Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol officers
TX man arrested on weapons charge near VP Harris' home
Houston police on alert after attacks against Asian Americans
More TOP STORIES News