100-Year-Old Leap Day Baby Celebrates "25th Birthday"

Only a quarter of the last 100 years have been Leap Years.

Angie Crognale celebrated her 25th birthday by taking us back to 1920, when she was born on that fated day marked February 29th.


She is originally from Port Norris, New Jersey, as the child of Italian immigrants.

Angie volunteered as the clerk at the in-house convenience store, she only retired from her post seven months ago. She was even recognized by former President George W. Bush for her volunteerism.


Now, she enjoys relaxing, playing bingo, and eating with friends in her remarkable old age.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
leap day100 yearsall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bend Co. testing available, but you must be screened first
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Dad struggles, joins 150k in Texas filing for unemployment
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers
Rockets star helps families hit hard by COVID-19
Show More
Here are the fruits and veggies that go the distance
ABC13's list of who's hiring in Houston
HISD closed food distribution sites for potential exposure
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
More TOP STORIES News