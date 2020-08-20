FYI Philly

10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless

10-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah's Mixx.

This isn't your typical lemonade. He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors, from blue raspberry to watermelon.


He even does tea! He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.

Micah uses his business to give back. For every $3 donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.
