Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in northwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to the 1000 block of Glen and Mount street in northwest Houston after reports of a shooting.

Houston police said they arrived to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Chief Art Acevedo says the 29-year-old man who was killed is a local rapper, and that the shooting may be gang-related and retaliatory based on previous acts of violence.

Three other people were transported to local area hospitals in unknown conditions.



Chief Art Acevedo held a press conference where he encouraged the community to let law enforcement do their job, while also making promises to catch all those involved.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingsuspect profiledouble shootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
HS student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for the Oscars
Flare-up at chemical plant in Baytown caused by power outage
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
Lake Charles casino warns of norovirus outbreak
Enjoy the weekend as stormy weather returns next week
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Show More
Roughnecks player gears-up to greet fans at league opener
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
HPD officer injured while chasing suspect in northeast Houston
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
More TOP STORIES News