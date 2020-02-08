Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in northwest Houston

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Calvin that occurred about 12:45 p.m. Preliminary information is one person is dead, three others taken by ambulance or private auto to area hospitals. No other info. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to the 1000 block of Glen and Mount street in northwest Houston after reports of a shooting.Houston police said they arrived to the scene around 12:45 p.m.Chief Art Acevedo says the 29-year-old man who was killed is a local rapper, and that the shooting may be gang-related and retaliatory based on previous acts of violence.Three other people were transported to local area hospitals in unknown conditions.Chief Art Acevedo held a press conference where he encouraged the community to let law enforcement do their job, while also making promises to catch all those involved.