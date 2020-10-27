community impact newspaper

Local Foods will take over benjy's in Rice Village to expand market concept

With the shutter of benjy's, Local Foods Market is set to take its place, building on efforts that began amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo courtesy of Local Foods.

Benjy Levit's Local Foods in Rice Village is adapting to COVID-19 once again, this time plotting a permanent expansion that will give it additional patio space and room to build on the market concept that debuted in March when restaurants initially closed, according to a news release.

The expansion will incorporate Levit's benjy's restaurant space next door to Local Foods at 2424 Dunstan Road, Houston, which has closed after 25 years in business. Another Levit concept, The Classic, 5922 Washington Ave., has also permanently closed.

The new Local Foods Market concept will continue to offer produce boxes, meats, cheese, wine, beer, coffee, olive oil, toilet paper, flour and as well as exclusive items, a la carte counter service and a selection of wine.

Along with the expansion, the existing Local Foods restaurant space will be updated. Michael Hsu, who helped with a 2019 renovation of benjy's, is designing the new configuration, which features ample patio space. The project is slated for a December completion.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscommunity impact newspaperrestaurantcovid 19
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Galveston County has processed two thirds of mail-in ballots so far
Katy's Pinot's Palette adapts to COVID-19
Space Center Houston adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic
100-year-old home in Magnolia receives historical marker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A stalled cold front is dividing the Houston area
Rapper died shielding his girlfriend's son from gunfire
Tax rate cut in Harris Co. unanimously approved
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
Long day of Houston shootings left 3 dead, many hurt
100-year-old home in Magnolia receives historical marker
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
Show More
Elsik student targeted on Instagram before death, family says
Man forces Houston restaurant employees to crawl on floor
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
Dozens arrested, 30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in Philadelphia
HISD changes COVID-19 policy to keep schools open
More TOP STORIES News