Local Foods will take over benjy's in Rice Village to expand market concept

Benjy Levit's Local Foods in Rice Village is adapting to COVID-19 once again, this time plotting a permanent expansion that will give it additional patio space and room to build on the market concept that debuted in March when restaurants initially closed, according to a news release.
The expansion will incorporate Levit's benjy's restaurant space next door to Local Foods at 2424 Dunstan Road, Houston, which has closed after 25 years in business. Another Levit concept, The Classic, 5922 Washington Ave., has also permanently closed.
The new Local Foods Market concept will continue to offer produce boxes, meats, cheese, wine, beer, coffee, olive oil, toilet paper, flour and as well as exclusive items, a la carte counter service and a selection of wine.
Along with the expansion, the existing Local Foods restaurant space will be updated. Michael Hsu, who helped with a 2019 renovation of benjy's, is designing the new configuration, which features ample patio space. The project is slated for a December completion.
