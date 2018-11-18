Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire.

Firefighters from across Texas are working to help fight the deadly fires in California.A group of specially trained New Waverly firefighters deployed there early last Monday.Jason Adams, Steven Billnoske, Chance Gardner, and Byron Robinson are part of the Texas contingent battling the Woolsey fire near Los Angeles.The New Waverly firefighters and their Engine have been assigned to an area near Thousand Oaks, California and have been performing mop-up and patrol operations all week, extinguishing smoldering fires and working to prevent flare ups.New Waverly firefighters were initially assigned to work in 24 hour shifts but are now working 12 hour shifts wrapping up operations near Malibu.At this point, it is uncertain if they will be deployed to other parts of the state or how long they may remain in California.