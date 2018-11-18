WILDFIRE

Fire crews from Houston area join fight against California wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters from across Texas are working to help fight the deadly fires in California.

A group of specially trained New Waverly firefighters deployed there early last Monday.

Jason Adams, Steven Billnoske, Chance Gardner, and Byron Robinson are part of the Texas contingent battling the Woolsey fire near Los Angeles.

The New Waverly firefighters and their Engine have been assigned to an area near Thousand Oaks, California and have been performing mop-up and patrol operations all week, extinguishing smoldering fires and working to prevent flare ups.

New Waverly firefighters were initially assigned to work in 24 hour shifts but are now working 12 hour shifts wrapping up operations near Malibu.

At this point, it is uncertain if they will be deployed to other parts of the state or how long they may remain in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersu.s. & worldwildfireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
Bastrop County still recovering from 2011 and 2015 wildfires
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More wildfire
Top Stories
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
1 man dead after being stabbed near bus stop in SE Houston
2 would-be robbers shot and killed in north Harris County
Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning Kings
Play Millennial Monopoly: Avocado toast not included.
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Storms could delay travels Wednesday
Show More
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest' makes it's debut in Houston
Former vice president adopts adorable shelter dog
Beautiful weather this evening, but storms expected Sunday
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
More News