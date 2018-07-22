Local businessman without his trailer after theft in Houston

Driver caught on surveillance video taking trailer in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local businessman who has held several events across Houston is without his tools after a his business trailer was stolen.

The business trailer housed all of Hector Garcia's tools and equipment.

Garcia said a neighbor called to inform him that his trailer was caught on surveillance video.

"I've had that trailer for about 10 years," he said.

Hector Garcia talks about having his business trailer stolen.



Earlier Sunday, The Byke Shop held a fundraiser at Will Leather Goods on Heights Boulevard in Houston.

Garcia added that the trailer was used to give free bike repairs for children in low-income areas.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Garcia.
