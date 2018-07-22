Local businessman without his trailer after theft in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A local businessman who has held several events across Houston is without his tools after a his business trailer was stolen.
The business trailer housed all of Hector Garcia's tools and equipment.
Garcia said a neighbor called to inform him that his trailer was caught on surveillance video.
"I've had that trailer for about 10 years," he said.
Earlier Sunday, The Byke Shop held a fundraiser at Will Leather Goods on Heights Boulevard in Houston.
Garcia added that the trailer was used to give free bike repairs for children in low-income areas.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Garcia.