Tickets on sale for Chance the Rapper and Marshmello at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Lizzo concert at RodeoHouston has sold out, tickets are still available for the Friday night concerts at RodeoHouston featuring Chance the Rapper and Marshmello.

Buyers will have to enter an online waiting room before being randomly selected to enter the store to buy tickets.

A place in the waiting room doesn't necessarily guarantee that tickets will be available.

To get in the virtual line, you'll need to go the RodeoHouston website.

Chance the Rapper will perform March 6. Lizzo plays March 13, and Marshmello takes the stage on March 20.

Tickets start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.



The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!





Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland

Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - Chance the Rapper
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
