Tickets on sale for Chance the Rapper and Marshmello at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Lizzo concert at RodeoHouston has sold out, tickets are still available for the Friday night concerts at RodeoHouston featuring Chance the Rapper and Marshmello.Buyers will have to enter an online waiting room before being randomly selected to enter the store to buy tickets.A place in the waiting room doesn't necessarily guarantee that tickets will be available.To get in the virtual line, you'll need to go the RodeoHouston website Chance the Rapper will perform March 6. Lizzo plays March 13, and Marshmello takes the stage on March 20.Tickets start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!Tuesday, March 3 - Country -Wednesday, March 4 - Country -Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop -Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B -Saturday, March 7 - Country -Sunday, March 8 - Norteno -Monday, March 9 - Country -Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop -Wednesday, March 11 - Country -Thursday, March 12 - Country -Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop -Saturday, March 14 - Country -Sunday, March 15 - Country -Monday, March 16 - Country -Tuesday, March 17 - Pop -Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop -Thursday, March 19 - Country -Friday, March 20 - EDM -Saturday, March 21 - Country -Sunday, March 22 - Country -