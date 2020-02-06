Tickets on sale for Chance the Rapper and Marshmello at RodeoHouston

Buyers will have to enter an online waiting room before being randomly selected to enter the store to buy tickets.
A place in the waiting room doesn't necessarily guarantee that tickets will be available.
To get in the virtual line, you'll need to go the RodeoHouston website.
Chance the Rapper will perform March 6. Lizzo plays March 13, and Marshmello takes the stage on March 20.
Tickets start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
Whats the best food spots in Houston?? 🤔— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 4, 2020
Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.
Lizzo preforming at #HLSR Friday March 13th. The Elsik HS alum graduated in 2006.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6h0r6JuEtc— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!
Bun B getting ready to make the Friday #HLSR concert announcement #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qguE3LmvXy— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - Chance the Rapper
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
