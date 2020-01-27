Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards

LOS ANGELES -- Instead of singing "Truth Hurts," powerhouse performer Lizzo might be saying truth wins!
The singer, who went to school in Alief ISD and attended the University of Houston, took home three Grammy awards Sunday night at the ceremony held in the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Her wins included best pop solo performance for her smash hit "Truth Hurts" and two R&B awards.
"Hold on one second," she said, catching her breath. "Thank you to the academy. This is really (expletive) sick."
However, the awards show came on a difficult night.
Hours before the awards began, basketball icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Before the show officially honored Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You," saying at the top of the show: "Tonight is for Kobe."'
Lizzo was among a mix of newcomers and well-known acts who reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
