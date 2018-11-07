Houston firefighters are working a trench rescue on Cook road after dirt caved in on a worker. Unknown injuries at this time. Worker is conscious. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 7, 2018

Crews are trying to rescue a man stuck in a trench beneath a building in southwest Houston.Dirt fell in on the worker under a building at the Jadestone Apartment on Cook Road.Houston firefighters say the man is conscious, trapped in dirt up to his waist. They are digging around him in order to bring the man to safety.The extent of the man's injuries is not known. The rescue effort is ongoing.