Worker trapped in trench collapse beneath apartment building in southwest Houston

A worker has been trapped in a trench beneath a building in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews are trying to rescue a man stuck in a trench beneath a building in southwest Houston.

Dirt fell in on the worker under a building at the Jadestone Apartment on Cook Road.

Houston firefighters say the man is conscious, trapped in dirt up to his waist. They are digging around him in order to bring the man to safety.


The extent of the man's injuries is not known. The rescue effort is ongoing.
