Live Kelly and Ryan

'Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life' airs Friday

NEW YORK -- Each year, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" sets a new standard for Halloween celebrations, and the countdown has begun to the 2020 edition of this viewer favorite. On Friday, Oct. 30, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will bring the spooky season to life with "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life," which airs Friday.

Halloween 2020 may look very different for much of "Live"'s at-home audience, but they'll be able to celebrate with Kelly and Ryan as their annual fright-fest puts a wacky spin on the craziness of 2020. This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year, a tongue-in-cheek take on how pandemic protocols could dramatically change many favorite reality shows, a hilarious look at the online trends that had the whole country obsessed during the lockdown, a virtual singalong that only "Live" could produce and much, much more.

Joining Kelly and Ryan this year will be actress and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, "Dr. Pimple Popper" Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif from "Botched.

"Live"'s annual audience Halloween costume contest has a different look this year as well. With no fans in-studio, Kelly and Ryan's at-home viewers are getting in on the act as the contest goes virtual! Entrants have the chance to be part of "Live"'s virtual audience during the show, and the winners will be awarded prizes totaling $10,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanhalloweenlive kelly and ryancostumes
LIVE KELLY AND RYAN
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce the winner of 'Live's Healthcare Hero $100k Giveaway'
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
Regis Philbin's farewell to 'Live!" in 2011 | WATCH
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rockets to hire Stephen Silas as head coach, ESPN reports
Driver who caused deadly wreck fled in stolen truck, police say
18-year-old Houston road rage shooting victim has died
Texans player's positive test forces team facility closure
Harris County establishes $10M Early Childhood Impact Fund
You can now get COVID-19 rapid antibody test at Kroger
Teen's Eagle Scout project honors elementary school with library
Show More
MLK Day recognized in West U after moms push for change
Clouds clear this evening leading to chilly overnight temps
Wintry weather sweeps across Texas panhandle
Zeta makes landfall just west of Grand Isle Louisiana in Cocodrie
Dodger with positive test refused to follow protocol, MLB says
More TOP STORIES News