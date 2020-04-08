LIVE: Vigil underway for Harris Co. sheriff's sergeant battling COVID-19

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil is underway Wednesday morning for a Harris County sheriff's sergeant battling COVID-19.The Houston law enforcement community is gathering at a sheriff's office substation to pray for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski.Scholwinski is in critical condition at a local hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.Scholwinski is just one of at least 27 people in the Harris County Sheriff's Office sickened by COVID-19, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.You can watch the live event in the video above.