LIVE: Vigil underway for Harris Co. sheriff's sergeant battling COVID-19

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil is underway Wednesday morning for a Harris County sheriff's sergeant battling COVID-19.
The Houston law enforcement community is gathering at a sheriff's office substation to pray for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski.
Scholwinski is in critical condition at a local hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
Scholwinski is just one of at least 27 people in the Harris County Sheriff's Office sickened by COVID-19, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
