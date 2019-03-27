1 dead in helicopter crash in Montgomery County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5220709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities responding to reports of a helicopter crash in Montgomery County

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are responding to a helicopter crash near Bethel Road approximately 4 miles south of FM149. DPS Public Information Officer is en route. pic.twitter.com/TwhlW3yDXu — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 27, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Helicopter Crash: Bethel Rd 1 mile south of FM 149. DPS on scene. PIO in route. Unknown injuries. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 27, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Safety is investigating a helicopter crash in Montgomery County.One person is confirmed dead and "multiple" people were on board, according to Texas DPS.The crash site is near Bethel Road, about four miles south of FM 149.There's no immediate word how many people may have been on board.Authorities with DPS and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating.