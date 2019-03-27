Disasters & Accidents

1 dead in helicopter crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Safety is investigating a helicopter crash in Montgomery County.

One person is confirmed dead and "multiple" people were on board, according to Texas DPS.

The crash site is near Bethel Road, about four miles south of FM 149.

Authorities with DPS and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

