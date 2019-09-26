Verdict reached in 2014 Stay family massacre murder trial

Stay family tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jurors have reached their decision in the murder trial of Ronald Haskell Jr., accused of killing a Spring family execution-style.

Jurors got the case on Wednesday afternoon and continued their deliberations for hours Thursday morning.

Stephen and Katie Stay, along with four of their five children, were murdered in their home in 2014. Only daughter Cassidy Stay, then 15, survived a bullet wound to the head.

The trial began in late August, and from the closing arguments, it was clear the details of the case are heart-wrenching.

Haskell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors argued in closing statements that Haskell killed the family as retribution for helping his ex-wife, Melanie, separate from him. Katie Stay was Melanie's sister.

A forensic psychologist testified the day before for the prosecution, saying Haskell is not insane. Legal experts say the insanity defense is rarely used and hard to prove.

"You may stop and say to yourself, 'Well, anyone that kills that many people must be insane,' but that's not necessarily true," said legal analyst Steve Shellist. "You can have someone that kills people that knows what they're doing is wrong, so they may have some other mental health issues. So they can still be found guilty, because they're not insane as the law defines 'insane.'"

The trial will proceed to the penalty phase starting Friday.

