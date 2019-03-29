Eastex Fwy shut down for fiery 18-wheeler crash that killed truck driver in Humble

The Humble Police Department says drivers should expect that part of the freeway to be closed for at least the next four hours.
Around 1 a.m., the driver of the 18-wheeler slammed into a guardrail. Authorities believe that the vehicle's fuel then caught fire and spread to the box trailer, which had a load of lawnmowers.
The driver was killed.
At this time, officials do not know what may have caused him to lose control.
The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible. They said the entrance at Kingwood Drive going southbound on the Eastex Freeway to Townsen is closed.
A second crash involving five separate vehicles happened due to people looking at the initial wreck, police say.
People were taken to the hospital in the second crash. There's no word on their conditions.
