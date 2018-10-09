EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect barricaded inside home after shooting deputy

.@FBCSO deputy shot taken here to Memorial Hermann in #Sugarland. Waiting on update from @SheriffTNehls. We'll bring it to you live on #abc13 https://t.co/PAqDu2TktS pic.twitter.com/M9ACRJKMa1 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 9, 2018

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg by a suspect who is now barricaded inside a home in Fort Bend County, authorities say.This is happening at a home in the 3700 block of Lakeridge Canyon Drive in the Orchard Lake Estates neighborhood.Sheriff Troy Nehls says dispatch received 911 calls from a woman about a disturbance at the home just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.When deputies arrived and tried to make contact with the homeowner, shots were fired. One of those bullets hit a deputy in the leg.Officers tell Eyewitness News the injured deputy was conscious when he was taken to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. Officials believe he is doing OK and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling arrived at the scene and heard two loud bangs that authorities now confirm was the suspect firing at officers as they entered the home.Deputies backed off when the suspect began shooting. The SWAT team has arrived to try to negotiate with the suspect.Officials believe a child may be among the people who are still inside the home along with the suspected shooter."If the individual is listening right now, I'm letting him know that the deputy is going to be OK. This can stop right now. Just walk outside with your hands up and surrender peacefully," Sheriff Nehls said.He added that there is no shelter-in-place for homes in the surrounding area.