LIVE: Officials work to recover upside down car from Brays Bayou

The Houston Fire Department was called to the Alief area where a car was found upside down in fast-moving water.
Live video above shows the car in the water on Alief Clodine.
Officials say no one was in the car when they found it.
Rescue personnel worked for about an hour earlier this morning upstream at the first water rescue, but they weren't able to locate anyone.
The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.
Officials say initial reports were that a man was trying to stay above water at Almeda and MacGregor.
The rescue was called off because the water was moving too fast.
SEE ALSO: Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line
Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.
WATCH: Houston TranStar cameras capture Houston firefighters on a water rescue call in Brays Bayou
The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
UPDATE: HFD got a call around 7 of a man in the bayou. Firefighters last saw the man, trying to stay about water, at Almeda and MacGregor. After an hour searching, they had to call it off, with the water in the bayou moving so fast. @abc13houston https://t.co/Y6lJJ0Ml2R— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.