LIVE NOW: Wild chase that started in SE Houston heads into downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild police chase is underway in Houston's south side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.
Houston police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.

The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.



