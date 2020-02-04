LIVE NOW: Wild chase that started in SE Houston heads into downtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5903728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skyeye video shows police chasing suspect in southeast Houston.

#HPDintheAir One of our helicopters is assisting patrol officers in a vehicle pursuit that began about 3:30 pm. and is now NB on Gulf Fwy near Griggs. Prelim info is male suspect, possible armed, is driving a black Nissan truck. Please avoid the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild police chase is underway in Houston's south side Tuesday afternoon.Officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.Houston police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m.Police said when officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.