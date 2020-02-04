LIVE NOW: Wild chase that started in SE Houston heads into downtown

Officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.
Houston police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.
The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.
#HPDintheAir One of our helicopters is assisting patrol officers in a vehicle pursuit that began about 3:30 pm. and is now NB on Gulf Fwy near Griggs. Prelim info is male suspect, possible armed, is driving a black Nissan truck. Please avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 4, 2020
