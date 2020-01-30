2 students injured in Lone Star Kingwood lockdown

LSC police have confirmed that all rooms at @LSC_Kingwood have been cleared and students and staff are being escorted off campus. LSC-Kingwood is closed for the remainder of today. We will provide additional updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/4LKPAh9GiN — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

Breaking- there is an emergency alert at Lone Star College-Kingwood. It is not a drill, it’s a lockdown. They’re advising to go to nearest room and lock the door. Students check email for further instructions.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

LSC Alert: Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions. — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

No reports of casualties at this time. Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

Multi-agencies on-site. Large campus - we need to be methodical. No signs of active shooter for now. If you’re on campus stay in place, listen for law enforcement commands. We will escort you to a staging area & you can then leave campus. It’s ok, stay calm, we got this #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes have been cancelled for the day at Lone Star College in Kingwood after students were placed on an emergency lockdown.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying there is no active shooter on campus.Deputies were seen escorting students and staff off campus. Lone Star College says all classrooms have been cleared.In a press conference after the incident, officials said there were two reported injuries; one student who had an anxiety attack and one student who had a panic attack.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet around 1:40 p.m. saying there was is an emergency alert and said students were told to go into the nearest room and lock the doors.Lone Star College emphasized the importance in a tweet, saying it is not a drill and is to be taken seriously.Gonzalez said there are no reports of casualties at this time, and an active scene will secure the entire campus.A person inside the campus sent ABC13 pictures showing armed law enforcement officials speaking with what appear to be students and inspecting their bags.It's unclear what prompted the lockdown. Gonzalez said the call came from a third party caller.This is a developing story, stay with ABC13 for updates.