Thousands gather in downtown to protest death of George Floyd

The irony! Art Acevedo saying this when @houstonpolice is responsible for 6 deaths of Black & Brown men. They aren't strong when it comes to transparency. We ARE protesting you too @ArtAcevedo, we are not players... we are citizens calling out injustice. #GeorgeFloyd #BLMHOU https://t.co/gjY8nLNi7i pic.twitter.com/A1ravpEpyk