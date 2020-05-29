Thousands gather in downtown to protest death of George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been detained after pulling out a rifle during a protest and march over the death of George Floyd.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he's going to arrest the woman for trying to start a riot during a peaceful protest.

The incident happened while thousands of Houstonians marched from Discovery Green to City Hall to protest police brutality and justice for Floyd.

"We demand accountability and justice for black lives in Houston and around this country!" organizers said in a statement. "George Floyd is one of the many victims of police violence and should be alive!"

WATCH LIVE: Thousands gather in streets of Houston to protest police brutality
In the video above, thousands took to the streets of Houston to protest the wrongful death of George Floyd and police brutality throughout the United States.



The event was organized by Houston's Black Lives Matter group after the death of Floyd who was killed at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis on Monday. Floyd died after a police officer was caught on video kneeling on his neck for at least seven minutes.

Floyd said multiple times that he couldn't breathe as dozens of bystanders stood by recording the officers.



Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were fired this week. State investigators on Friday arrested the officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck. The officer has been identified as Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is now charged with murder.



"Whether Mr. Floyd was from this city or not, every city in every state in this country has been impacted by the loss of life, and the way Mr. Floyd lost his life," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Thursday.

Violence erupted around the country following Floyd's death, the worst of which happened in Minneapolis. Protestors took over the streets, and looters broke into several businesses.

SEE ALSO: George Floyd's family and teacher react to his death
Hear from George Floyd's family family and friends in Houston who remembered him as being a great father and student



"I feel a special obligation as a mayor of this city to make sure that, for example, we are doing everything we can within our own organization to improve situations, to make things better," said Turner.
While Houston city leaders have widely condemned the police action against Floyd, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo, rally organizers had a harsh rebuke.

"We ARE protesting you too, @artacevedo, we are not players... we are citizens calling out injustice," Black Lives Matter Houston founder Ashton Woods said on Twitter.

