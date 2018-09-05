DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --Police have detained a "ranting" man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.
According to KDFW-TV, the man repeatedly rammed his pickup into a portion of the building with floor to ceiling windows, then got out of his vehicle and started ranting.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 6 a.m.
Dispatcher audio recorded, "We believe it is intentional. He is purposefully ramming his vehicle now."
Police are investigating a suspicious bag the man reportedly left at the scene as well, KDFW reports.
The TV station says most of their employees were evacuated from the building. Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt.
Streets around the building were shut down to traffic during the investigation.
Police haven't returned messages about the suspect or a possible motive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.