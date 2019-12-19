LIVE: Man killed when wrong-way driver slams head-on into car on I-45

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5768158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what we know about a wrong-way crash that killed one person Thursday morning.

Another suspected drunk driver and another victim. Some family will receive the horrific news. That knock on the door is something far too many Harris County residents have had to experience. Drunk driving takes lives, breaks hearts and shatters families. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 19, 2019

We need to make better decisions- to never drive impaired and plan a safe ride home every time, to prevent these senseless tragedies. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 19, 2019

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 13919 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a car was traveling the wrong way, s/b in the n/b lanes. The car caused a head-on collision. One of the drivers was confirmed deceased at the scene. S/b main lanes at Rankin are closed. pic.twitter.com/0XGczQoYjZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 19, 2019

An innocent passenger was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on I-45 at Rankin Thursday morning, shutting down the southbound lanes, authorities say.Deputies told ABC13 a man driving a Chevrolet Impala was heading north in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. when he side-swiped another driver in an Infiniti and kept going.The man in the Impala hit a Dodge Charger head-on in the southbound lanes.A man sitting in the front passenger seat of the Charger was killed. Deputies say it appears he was not wearing a seat belt.The driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials say he did not show signs of impairment.The Impala driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the Impala driver showed signs of intoxication and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter."Another suspected drunk driver and another victim. Some family will receive the horrific news. That knock on the door is something far too many Harris County residents have had to experience," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Drunk driving takes lives, breaks hearts and shatters families."The freeway is expected to be closed until 7 a.m.Sheriff Gonzalez said drivers may want to consider taking the Hardy Toll Road, Kuykendahl, or Veterans Memorial.