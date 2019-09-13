LIVE: Report of shots fired at Langham Creek HS was false alarm

The streets around Langham Creek are lined with parents trying to find out what’s going on. https://t.co/up2eVYyGJn pic.twitter.com/PhZZdnZNdv — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2019

@langhamcreekhs is safe. We are going to lift lockdown and get school back to normal business. Media reports of shots fired at the campus are FALSE. please be patient as we work to open campus and those parents waiting outside we will assist you shortly. — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) September 13, 2019

Parents outside Langham Creek HS amid reported shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cy-Fair ISD officials say the Langham Creek High School campus was placed on lockdown. They are working to lift the lockdown and resume normal activities.The Harris County Sheriff's Office was investigating reports of shots fired, but Cy-Fair ISD says no shots were fired on campus and there is no active shooter.Concerned parents are calling and trying to pick up their students.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.