Jurors hear closing arguments in trial of man who's accused of killing 6

EMBED >More News Videos Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children were shot execution-style in their own home. One daughter survived.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Closing arguments will be heard Wednesday in the capital murder trial of the man accused of killing a Spring family execution-style.Ronald Haskell Jr. is accused of killing Stephen and Katie Stay along with four of their five children inside their home in 2014. Only daughter Cassidy Stay, then 15, survived a bullet wound to the head.The trial began in late August, and from the opening arguments, it was clear the details of the case are heart-wrenching.Haskell has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors argued in opening statements that Haskell killed the family as retribution for helping his ex-wife, Melanie, separate from him. Katie Stay was Melanie's sister.A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday for the prosecution saying he is not insane. Legal experts say the insanity defense is rarely used and hard to prove."You may stop and say to yourself, 'Well, anyone that kills that many people must be insane,' but that's not necessarily true," said legal analyst Steve Shellist. "You can have someone that kills people that knows what they're doing is wrong, so they may have some other mental health issues. So they can still be found guilty, because they're not insane as the law defines 'insane.'"In day three of the trial, prosecutors took jurors behind the scenes of the standoff following the murders. There was testimony from officers who were at the scene, and from the negotiator who spoke with Haskell on the phone after he dialed 911 to speak with them.Haskell faces the death penalty if convicted.