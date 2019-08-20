Walmart store evacuated after terror threat in west Houston: sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walmart store on Houston's west side has been shut down after receiving a terroristic threat.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the store on Westpark at Highway 6.

We do not know the nature of the threat, but know the store was closed around 5:14 p.m.

A large group of employees can be seen via SkyEye at some distance away from the building.
