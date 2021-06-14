Why you shouldn't wait to buy tickets to upcoming live events

If you are thinking of heading to a show, you may want to grab those seats soon.
"We made it. We're back," said Kayla Ramsey with Midtown Tickets. She did not know if her business would survive the pandemic.
Now that concerts are back, ticket brokers like Ramsey's Midtown Tickets are once again getting phone calls.
If you are thinking about a concert or event, Ramsey says do not wait until the last minute to get your tickets because demand is soaring and there may still be limited seating in some arenas around the country.
She also says pandemic restrictions maybe lifting here, but you need to know the rules of where your event is taking place because you may encounter vaccinated-only sections, and some places may ask for proof you've gotten the vaccine.
"Other venues in California, stuff like that, New York, they are requiring a vaccination proof to even get a ticket," said Ramsey.
Ramsey says if you are interested in going to either AstroWorld music festival or the George Strait Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert, waiting is likely going to add hundreds of dollars to the price.
